Jake Wahlin transfers from Utah to Clemson
Jake Wahlin has confirmed that he’s transferring from his home state Utah Runnin’ Utes to Clemson.
The news was first reported on X by Joe Tipton of On3. Wahlin, a native of Provo, reposted it with the message: “Can’t wait to get to Tiger Town!” with a Tiger emoji.
The 6-foot-10 forward made an impact as a sophomore, starting 23 of 33 games in a season marked by coaching upheaval. Craig Smith was fired in late February and replaced by interim coach Josh Eilert. Alex Jensen was hired as the new coach last month and has brought in a new staff that is helping to reshape the roster in the wake of a 16-17 season.
Wahlin was seventh on the team with 6.3 points per game, fourth with 4.9 rebounds and tied for fifth with 1.5 assists.
Wahlin had indicated that returning to the Utes was an option, but he decided for a fresh start by moving to Clemson, which finished 27-7 overall and tied for second in the ACC at 18-2. The Tigers lost to Louisville in the ACC Tournament semifinals and were then stunned by No. 12 seed McNeese State 69-67 in the NCAA Tournament.