How to watch Utah women's basketball vs No. 2 Stanford

Utah seeks their fifth win in a row against No. 2 Stanford on the road.

Brynna Maxwell, Utah Women's Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The University of Utah women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-4 Pac-12) are winners of four in a row as they prepare to face the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) on the road on Friday. After four loses in five games over the month of January, including a nail biting loss to Stanford on January 16, February has been a month of rejuvenation as the Utes now find themselves at the No. 4 spot in the conference.

The Utes begin a four-game road trip as they face No. 2 Stanford at the Maples Pavilion. Tip-off is set for Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Mountain Network. Below is a list of all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch

  • TV: Pac-12 Mountain
  • Radio: ESPN 700

  • Streamed Audio: UtahUtes.com
  • Radio Talent: Tyson Ewing and Milee Enger
  • Live Stats: UtahUtes.com

Notable Statistics

Utah currently leads the Pac-12 in three-point attempts this season with 568 thus far. Of those 568 attempts, Utah is averaging 9.9 per game, the fifth-best in the nation and the best in the Pac-12 Conference.

Stanford has won 25 straight games against Pac-12 opponents, including postseason play. During that stretch, Pac-12 opponents are averaging just 53.6 points per game against the Cardinal defense.

Utah guard No. 11 Brynna Maxwell.
