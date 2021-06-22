Former Ute Grayson Murphy One Step Closer To Tokyo Olympics

After setting a PR in the first heat of 3,000-meter steeplechase at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, former Utah star Grayson Murphy will try to earn way to Tokyo when she competes in the finals on Thursday night

Grayson Murphy is one step closer to achieving her dream.

Lining up at starting point at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Murphy knew that she was good enough to run with the best the country has to offer. So when she crossed the finish line in 9 minutes and 25.37 seconds of the first heat of the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Murphy knew she was heading to the finals.

Murphy, who runs professionally for Saucony and is a former West High School soccer player, won the first heat by setting a new personal record with that time and qualifying for Thursday night's final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Murphy had a stellar college career for Utah, being named a five-time All-American in both cross country and track.

Her best event was the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where she earned first-team honors in both 2017 and 2018. She currently owns the Utah school record in the event, finishing in a time of 9 minutes and 48.57 seconds.

The 5,000-meter race was her other top event, earning second-team All-American honors in indoor in both 2017 and 2018. She also owns the school record in the end event, finishing in a time of 15 minutes and 44.45 seconds.

Prior to her time at Utah, Murphy attended Santa Clara where she ran for the Broncos and established her dominance as one of the premier runners in the country. She still owns Santa Clara school records in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Murphy wasn't the only local product to qualify for the finals as BYU's Courtney Wayment finished in second place in a time of 9:27.17.

