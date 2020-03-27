Gymnastics Video: Highlights of Utah's Kim Tessen

It's safe to say that Kim Tessen had a career season on the mat for the Red Rocks.

As a senior, Tessen finished with career-highs on floor (9.925), bars (9.975) and vault (10.0), in leading Utah to its first undefeated season since 1993.

Due to this, Tessen was chosen as the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year, cementing her status as legendary among the Red Rocks elite. She finished the season with 10 event wins, including finishing as the No. 1 vaulter in the Pac-12 with a 9.910 National Qualifying Score (NQS).