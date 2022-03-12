No. 18 Utah Lacrosse upset by UMBC on the road

The University of Utah Men’s Lacrosse team suffered its first road loss of the season Friday night in a 13-10 bout with UMBC.



The now 3-2 Utes had four different two-goal scorers, while the Retrievers had five such players.

The Utes struggled to maintain possession in the first quarter, giving up six turnovers during that time. They finished the first quarter trailing 2-1.

Jordan Hyde scored the equalizing goal early in the second, allowing Tyler Bradbury to get the go-ahead goal. The lead didn’t last, however, as the Retrievers went on to score five unanswered goals before the end of the quarter.

Two quick Utes goals in the third quarter cut the Retrievers’ lead to two. The teams traded goals throughout the quarter, but UMBC eventually went on a three-goal run to end the third 11-7.

Despite the Utes’ best efforts to tie the game, their three fourth-quarter goals weren’t enough to get the job done. The Retrievers added two goals of their own to end the game 13-10.

Utah’s 10 goals gave them a new season-low. They averaged 13 goals per game going into the match. They won their last game 16-10 against Number 11-ranked Jacksonville.

The Utes end their five-game road trip on Saturday, March 19 at 9 a.m. MT with a game against Georgetown.

