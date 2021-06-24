Sports Illustrated home
Trio Of Red Rocks Still In The Running For Olympic Glory

Just one step away from glory, a trio of former Red Rocks in Grace McCallum, Kara Eaker and MyKayla Skinner will compete on Friday and Sunday at the finals of the Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis, Missouri
Over the last 15-20 years, the University of Utah has been one of the top college gymnastics programs in the nation. 

With multiple All-Americans and conference championships — still looking for that national championship — the Red Rocks have produced some of the top talent in the country.

But the biggest gymnastics competition in the world comes every four years, and this year the Red Rocks have three members still in the running to make the U.S. Olympic Team.

salute_1_of_1__71

Just one step away from glory, a trio of former Red Rocks in Grace McCallum, Kara Eaker and MyKayla Skinner will compete on Friday and Sunday at the finals of the Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis, Missouri. Competition will take place The Dome at America's Center, with Friday's start time set for 5:30 p.m. MT and Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. MT.

The first 30 minutes of each competition will begin on the Olympic Channel before switching over to NBC for the remainder of the competition. Streaming will be made available at NBCOlympics.com.

McCallum, Eaker and Skinner will be three of 18 competitors vying for just six available spots — four roster spots and two individual event specialist positions.

It's the first time that McCallum and Eaker will be competing at the Olympic Team Trials, and the second trip for Skinner. Although she didn't make the 2016 Olympic Team, Skinner was named an alternate after placing fourth in the all-around, second on vault, fifth on beam and fifth on floor.

Skinner_MyKayla_Arizona_02_01_19_2081
