Utah Athletics causes stir by posting picture of Sabrina Carpenter
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, in the case of Utah Athletics posting one of pop star Sabrina Carpenter in a Nike branded gear for the school, it might be more. While it was subtle, the impact could be significant for the Utes future.
Utah has been associated with Under Armour since they were in the Mountain West Conference and have been loyal to the brand through it all. However, with the school officially joining the Big 12 next month, it might be time for a change.
For the University of Utah, aligning with Nike would bring an enhanced level of exposure and quality in athletic gear for its sports teams. Any agreement encompasses outfitting all of the university's athletic teams with Nike apparel, footwear, and training gear. Not to mention, the serious ties to the conference given that Deion Sanders brought back his signature line when he joined Colorado last year.
EA Sports College Football 25: Utah Utes preview
Nike benefits by associating with a respected academic and athletic institution, enhancing its presence in the collegiate sports market. The partnership would be mutually beneficial, with both entities working together to promote performance, innovation, and success in collegiate athletics.
Given the longstanding relationship with Under Armour, the recent post featuring Carpenter in Nike apparel has generated significant buzz among fans and observers. Some people have expressed dissatisfaction with the Utes football uniforms in recent years, and are speculating about the potential for a new sponsorship deal with Nike. The clear Nike swoosh in the post has led to questions and rumors about the future in Salt Lake City.