Utah baseball stadium project receives major donation from Colorado Rockies owner
The University of Utah is receiving a major financial boost for its new $35 million on-campus baseball stadium, courtesy of alum Charlie Monfort, owner of the Colorado Rockies. In recognition of his generosity, the playing surface will be named Charlie Monfort Field. This new development is a significant step forward for the Utes' baseball program, which has been lacking a true home venue.
Construction on the stadium, known as Charlie Monfort Field at America First Ballpark, began this summer at the Utes’ long-time practice field on Guardsman Way. The stadium is slated for completion in time for the 2026 baseball season.
Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics, expressed deep gratitude for Monfort’s support, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the program's competitiveness, both in the Big 12 Conference and nationally. The new stadium will allow the Utes to train and compete at a high level, fostering the growth of Utah Baseball.
However, the Utes face uncertainty regarding their 2025 season, as their previous home, Smith’s Ballpark, will no longer be available due to the Salt Lake Bees relocating.
“I would love for nothing more to see a team here in Salt Lake City," Monfort said last year.“It’s a baseball town.” Monfort, a key figure in the founding of the Colorado Rockies, has a longstanding history of community involvement through the Monfort Family Foundation. His connection to the University of Utah is strong, as he credits his time there with helping him establish the Rockies.
The new stadium will feature seating for 1,200, fan amenities, and comprehensive facilities for the baseball team. This project underscores Monfort’s commitment to elevating the Utes’ baseball program, creating a venue that reflects the program’s growing prestige.