Gymnastics: Five Utes named All-Americans

Ryan Kostecka

The accolades keep rolling in.

After what was arguably the best season in Utah gymnastics history, the Utes are still having accolades roll in despite the year being cut short. 

The Red Rocks just had five athletes named regular season All-Americans; senior Kim Tessen, junior Sydney Soloski, sophomore Cristal Isa and freshmen Abby Paulson and Maile O'Keefe. Both Tessen and Isa received honors in two disciplines.

Tessen, who was also named Pac-12 Specialist of the Year, earned second team honors in both vault and uneven bars by finishing ninth in the nation. She anchored both events for the Utes throughout the year and posted career-highs of a 10.0 on vault and 9.975 on bars.

Isa was also named to the second team, but on the beam and in bars — she finished ninth in beam and 16th in bars in the nation. Throughout the season, Isa had three consecutive meets where she posted a 9.95 on the beam and finished with a score of 9.875 or better in seven of nine meets in bars.

Paulson and O'Keefe shined in their debut seasons for the Utes. 

The both of them garnered second-team honors for their performances on the beam — Paulson tied with Isa for ninth while O'Keefe finished 13th in the country.

Lastly, Soloski also earned second-team honors by finishing 11th in the nation for her floor routine. 

This is the first regular season all-American honors for the five athletes. Soloski, who received honors following the 2018 NCAA Championships, is the only Ute to earn the distinction twice in her career.

