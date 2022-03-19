The University of Utah Lacrosse team lost their second game in a row Saturday, this time against the No. 5 Georgetown Hoyas in Washington, D.C.

The final score was 16-6 as the Utes faced the fourth-best defensive team in the country. The Utes now carry a record of 3-3.

Utah fell to a 3-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but MJ McMahon struck late in the quarter to make it 3-1. However, the Utes fell deeper in the hole in the second quarter as they couldn’t fend off the aggressive Hoyas. The score was 7-2 going into halftime.

The third quarter was Utah’s worst, starting out with five goals against. They would then pot two of their own, but Georgetown responded with another two before the end of the quarter.

The teams exchanged goals in the fourth, but not enough to change the outcome of the game as it concluded 16-6 in favor of the Hoyas.

Sophomore Jordan Hyde led the Utes with three goals in the game. Hyde has scored no less than two goals in each of Utah’s six games this season.

Tyler Bradbury had two assists in the game, placing him second all-time on Utah’s assists list with 60.

Utah returns home to face Mercer University Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. MT at Ute Field.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah