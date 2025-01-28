Utah Lacrosse prepares for season opener at Ohio State
The Utah Utes lacrosse team is gearing up for another exciting season, and the anticipation is high as the players prepare to take the field.
With snowflakes falling and the sound of sticks clashing in the crisp Utah air, the team recently shook off the offseason rust in an exhibition match against Fairfield. While it was only a preseason game, it served as a glimpse of what’s to come for a program that has consistently performed at a high level in recent years.
The Utes have cemented themselves as a powerhouse, claiming back-to-back conference championships and making consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Last season, their journey ended at the hands of lacrosse juggernaut Duke University, but the Utes are determined to build on their success under the guidance of head coach Andrew McMinn.
Since taking the helm in 2023, McMinn has revitalized the program, leading the Utes to three consecutive winning seasons and earning a reputation for excellence. With a 110-79 record during his tenure, McMinn’s leadership has positioned the Utes as a team to watch on the national stage.
Junior attacker Ryan Stines is poised to be the centerpiece of Utah’s offense once again. After a stellar season that saw him score 48 goals and earn ASUN Player of the Year honors, Stines continues to climb the program’s all-time leaderboards. His record-breaking sophomore year, where he tallied 67 points, showcased his ability to take over games. Currently sitting third in school history for both points (116) and goals (86), Stines is expected to lead a dynamic offense in 2025.
The Utes boast a roster rich in experience, with 10 juniors and 8 seniors providing veteran leadership. This depth and balance were on full display last year when Utah finished in the top 10 of Division I men’s lacrosse.
Known for their aggressive style, the Utes led their conference in scoring and caused turnovers, posting a 3.94-point margin and averaging 14.82 goals per game—good for fifth nationally. While their fast-paced play occasionally led to turnovers, it also overwhelmed opponents, proving to be a winning formula.
With championship aspirations, the Utes are ready to pick up where they left off. The journey begins on February 1st with a marquee matchup against Ohio State, a game that will set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling season.