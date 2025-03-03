Utah Ski team heads to New Hampshire for 2025 NCAA Championships
The Utah Ski Team is on a quest for its 17th national title and fourth NCAA crown in the last five seasons as it heads to the 2025 NCAA Ski Championships hosted by Dartmouth College from March 5-8. With a full roster of 12 participants, the Utes are one of only five teams nationally to qualify a full team, alongside RMISA rivals Colorado and Denver, and Eastern teams Dartmouth and Vermont.
The alpine events will unfold at the Dartmouth Skiway, with the giant slalom on March 5 and slalom on March 7. The Nordic competitions will take place at Oak Hill, featuring the 7.5K classic on March 6 and the 20K freestyle on March 8. Utah's alpine competitors include Kaila Lafreniere, Kaja Norbye, and Claire Timmermann for the women, with Johs Braathen Herland, Sindre Myklebust, and Simen Strand representing the men. The Nordic lineup includes Erica Lavén, Celine Mayer, and Selma Nevin on the women's side, with Brian Bushey, Joe Davies, and Walker Hall competing for the men.
The Utes head to New Hampshire as the 2025 RMISA Regular Season Champions, boasting 3,020.5 points from five meets. They also secured the RMISA Championship, accumulating 683 points with standout performances by Celine Mayer, Zachary Jayne, and Erica Lavén, who all claimed individual regional titles.
A highlight of the season was Utah’s international representation, with five Nordic skiers participating in FIS U23 or Junior World Championships. Alpine athletes also showcased their talent in Nor-Am Cup races in Canada and Europe.
Big 12 women's basketball tournament 2025: How to watch, Schedule, TV
In the 2025 RMISA postseason awards, Utah claimed numerous accolades, including three RMISA MVP honors, led by Erica Lavén and Johs Braathen Herland. Seventeen Utes earned All-RMISA honors, underscoring the team's depth and dominance.
With a history of success at Dartmouth, including a national title in 2003, the Utes aim to add to their storied legacy and bring home another championship.