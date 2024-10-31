2026 blue-chip offensive lineman Esun Tafa lists final five
Esun Tafa, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, has named his top five programs in his recruitment for the 2026 class. Tafa’s list includes BYU, Miami, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, all of which are vying for one of the top offensive line prospects in the West. Ranked as the No. 191 overall prospect and No. 12 interior offensive lineman nationwide by 247Sports, Tafa has quickly made a name for himself. His accomplishments include being a MaxPreps All-American and part of the ESPN 300 class, further solidifying his reputation as a blue-chip four-star recruit.
Evaluators like Greg Biggins from 247Sports see immense potential in Tafa, who impressed at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah in June, nearly earning the OL MVP title. With a 6-4, 295-pound frame and an impressive 80-inch wingspan, he has the build for versatility, capable of playing both right tackle and guard. Tafa demonstrates strong technique, heavy hands, and a physical style, along with lateral agility, making him an ideal fit for collegiate offensive line play.
A recent official visit to Utah during the Arizona weekend appears to have reinforced his interest in the Utes. Notably, Tafa is the high school teammate of Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, adding a personal connection to the program. Should he commit to Utah, Tafa would be the first major in-state recruit from the 2026 class to do so, potentially setting a trend for other local talents. As his recruitment progresses, Tafa’s decision will be closely watched, as he could be a transformative player at the college level.