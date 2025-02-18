2026 three-star receiver Cynai Thomas announces commitment date with Utah in top five
Three-star wide receiver Cynai Thomas is set to announce his college decision on March 16, with Utah among his final five schools.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound playmaker from San Francisco’s Archbishop Riordan High School is considering Utah alongside Boise State, Washington, Oregon State, and California. With 21 offers in total, including interest from three SEC programs, Thomas has drawn significant attention, particularly from programs in the western United States.
Ranked among the top 12 prospects in California’s Central Coast Section, Thomas is regarded as the No. 57 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports. His junior season showcased his ability to impact the game in multiple ways, as he recorded 46 receptions for 713 yards and 12 touchdowns. His speed and ball skills have allowed him to excel against defensive backs, while his 6-foot-3 frame gives him an edge in contested situations.
One of Thomas’s standout traits is his ability to high-point the football, making him a natural red-zone target. As he continues to develop and add weight, he has the potential to become an even more physical and dynamic receiver at the collegiate level. Utah, known for developing tough, disciplined players, would be an ideal landing spot for Thomas. Under offensive coordinator Jason Beck, the Utes have transitioned to an uptempo scheme that could maximize his talents.
With his decision just weeks away, Utah remains a strong contender in his recruitment. If Thomas ultimately chooses the Utes, he could provide a big-play threat in their receiving corps and further bolster a program that continues to recruit well on the West Coast.