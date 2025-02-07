2026 three-star tight end Colby Simpson locks in Utah visit
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian three-star tight end Colby Simpson has locked in an important visit to Utah, scheduling his trip to Salt Lake City for March 29, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass catcher has been a rising prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, holding nearly 20 offers as he continues to evaluate his options.
A former defensive player who transitioned to tight end, Simpson impressed during his 2023 season, totaling 40 tackles and a sack as a sophomore. His athleticism was on full display at the Redlands Mega Camp last summer, where he stood out among attendees. With an 81-inch wingspan and a verified top speed of 19.1 MPH, Simpson possesses the physical tools that make him a compelling target at the next level.
Utah extended an offer to Simpson earlier this year, and his upcoming visit suggests that the Utes are making a serious push in his recruitment. Kyle Whittingham’s program has a strong track record of developing tight ends, producing standout players like Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe in recent years. That pedigree could be a major factor as Simpson considers his options.
Beyond Utah, Simpson has drawn interest from several Big 12 and national programs. He holds offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Oregon State, and Washington State, along with Power Four interest from Minnesota in the Big Ten and Mississippi State in the SEC. With his mother, Angie Simpson, having been an All-American volleyball player at Penn State, high-level athletics run in the family.
As Simpson narrows down his choices, his visit to Utah will be a key step in the process. If the Utes can make a strong impression, they could position themselves as a top contender for the talented tight end’s commitment.