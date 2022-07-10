Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson

On Friday, July 8, the University of Utah received a commitment from four-star athlete Carlos Wilson from Sacramento, CA. Despite receiving 13 total offers, the likes of which included Pitt, Oregon, USC, Arizona State and Washington, Utah secured the commitment from the speedy receiver.

At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Wilson is an explosive and shifty receiver with a lot of potential. While he missed his junior season due to a knee injury, Wilson was a reliable and productive weapon during a six-game schedule in 2020 as a sophomore. For the year, he caught 32 passes for 634 yards (19.8 average) and and six touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 29 yards.

Wilson is one of the most exciting and talented recruits to commit to the U for the class of 2023. As demonstrated in his 19.8 yards per catch average, He utilizes his speed and sleek route running in order to explode for sizable gains. Not only does he have the ability to effectively shake defenders and create space, but he's also incredibly elusive which allows him to secure yards after the catch as well. Additionally, Wilson is a major threat in the red-zone with his reliable hands and willingness to secure whatever ball is thrown his direction.

In every sense of the word, Wilson is simply dangerous. This is the type of receiver that can be a game-changer and significantly impact the offensive production. As Utah continues to recruit higher rated quarterbacks, Wilson will be an outstanding asset in the passing-game.

Despite missing his junior season with injury, Wilson was still able to earn a four-star rating early in his career and is currently rated the second-highest recruit for Utah's class of 2023.

