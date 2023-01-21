Skip to main content
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

Courtesy of Ethan Thomason Twitter.

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, December 8, Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg announced his commitment to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 21 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Michigan, Auburn, LSU, UCLA, USC, Oklahoma and BYU, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Utah.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Clegg is an active and elite pass-rusher that rarely loses battles at the line of scrimmage. With a powerful first step, speed, quickness and good hands, this hometown hero has a massive upside and should quickly evolve into a talented starter.

While Clegg had originally committed to Stanford, the Utes did well to secure yet another top five recruit from within the state.

Breaking down Clegg's game, the four-star edge rusher possesses an explosive first step off the line, sound technique and the necessary power, speed and explosiveness to consistently dominate at the line. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Play after play, Clegg rushes with pure and untamed ferocity that he utilizes to swiftly dominate blockers, burst into the backfield and create complete havoc for anyone carrying the football. He's simply a one-way train of defense that will not stop until he's either dropped the ball carrier for a loss or put enough pressure on the quarterback to rush in their decision making.

Looking ahead, Clegg will serve a two-year church mission before he arrives in Salt Lake City. If he can remain disciplined and get his body back into shape once he returns, Clegg has the potential to make a huge impact very quickly.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes 

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Injury Report: How long will Utah's Cameron Rising be out?

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.04.37 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.17.08 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star WR Kainoa Carvalho

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

By Cole Bagley
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star CB Smith Snowden

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19744601
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at No. 7 UCLA Bruins

By Cole Bagley
CJ Jacobsen, Utah.
Football

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen

By Cole Bagley