Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

On Thursday, December 8, Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg announced his commitment to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 21 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Michigan, Auburn, LSU, UCLA, USC, Oklahoma and BYU, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Utah.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Clegg is an active and elite pass-rusher that rarely loses battles at the line of scrimmage. With a powerful first step, speed, quickness and good hands, this hometown hero has a massive upside and should quickly evolve into a talented starter.

While Clegg had originally committed to Stanford, the Utes did well to secure yet another top five recruit from within the state.

Breaking down Clegg's game, the four-star edge rusher possesses an explosive first step off the line, sound technique and the necessary power, speed and explosiveness to consistently dominate at the line.

Play after play, Clegg rushes with pure and untamed ferocity that he utilizes to swiftly dominate blockers, burst into the backfield and create complete havoc for anyone carrying the football. He's simply a one-way train of defense that will not stop until he's either dropped the ball carrier for a loss or put enough pressure on the quarterback to rush in their decision making.

Looking ahead, Clegg will serve a two-year church mission before he arrives in Salt Lake City. If he can remain disciplined and get his body back into shape once he returns, Clegg has the potential to make a huge impact very quickly.

