Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.

Courtesy of Dijon Stanley.

On Tuesday, June 14, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star athlete Dijon Stanley from Granada Hills, CA. Despite receiving 11 total offers, the likes of which included Michigan, Washington, BYU and Colorado, Utah secured the commitment from the speedy and dynamic running back.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, the young running back utilizes his speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 46.94 400m while participating in track & field as a junior. As for the 2021 football season, Stanley recorded 49 carries for 409 yards (8.3 average) and seven touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

Speed is what makes Stanley so lethal out of the backfield as he utilizes quick feet and incredible bursts to explode through seams for sizable gains. Demonstrated in his performances, Stanley has great agility, allowing him to quickly change direction and make defenders miss, both in the trenches and in the open-field. 

In addition to his spectacular speed, Stanley possesses and impressive amount of vision, mapping out his path several moves ahead of everyone else. He can also quickly switch the field and has the ability to win nearly any foot race, making him a truly dynamic offensive weapon that will challenge defenses in a number of different ways.

Having committed early in June, Stanley was the third overall commit for the class of 2023 and the first of many to be recruited by new running backs coach Quinton Ganther.

