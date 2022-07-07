Skip to main content
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.

On Saturday, June 18, three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant announced his commitment to the University of Utah, joining a solid class of talented recruits for the class of 2023. Despite receiving 26 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Miami, Mississippi State and Missouri, Utah secured the commitment from the talented defensive lineman.

At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bryant is an all out vicious defender who terrorizes opposing offenses and has a history for blowing up the backfield. During his junior high school season, Bryant recorded 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Combined with his superior size, Bryant is also very athletic which allows him to burst off the line and quickly make his way into the backfield.

In addition to his stellar size, Bryant is relentless at the line of scrimmage, utilizing sound technique and explosiveness to quickly shed blockers and get into the backfield. Between his sophomore and junior seasons, Bryant accrued 124 total tackles, 30 of which were tackles for loss and included 20 sacks.

While ranked a three-star, Bryant is one of the most impressive commits from the class of 2023. With his speciality in creating absolute havoc in the backfield, its very possible that Bryant could achieve a four-star rating before making his way to Utah next year. Additionally, once Bryant steps on campus, he'll begin his campaign for Mayor of Sack Lake City, a role that he certainly could be considered for given his potential.

