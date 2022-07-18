Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star linebacker Owen Chambliss

On Monday, June 20, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star linebacker Owen Chambliss from Corona, CA. Despite receiving 12 total offers, the likes of which included USC, Arizona, Oregon State and Boise State, Utah secured the commitment from the promising linebacker.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Chambliss not only has good size for the linebacker position, but is also a speedy defender with great agility and the ability to track down ball carriers in the open field to make stops. Despite only moving to the linebacker spot this last year, Chambliss is an incredible athlete with impressive defensive instincts and a high ceiling.

After playing in the secondary as a freshman and sophomore, Chambliss was moved to the linebacker position as a junior as truly excelled. With his athleticism, speed, ability to cover and fly around in open space, the soon-to-be senior possesses a ton of potential and will be a great addition to Colton Swan's linebacker room beginning in 2023.

If Chambliss can add an additional 20-25 pounds of muscle, the sky's the limit for this promising linebacker who is still early in terms of his development. Clearly possessing the ability to learn on the fly, once Chambliss adds some more weight, gains a little more experience and begins learning from one of the most talented coaches at the college level, he'll be an impactful defender for the Utes.

