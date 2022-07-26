Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star QB Mack Howard

On Saturday, March 26, three-star quarterback Mack Howard announced his commitment to the University of Utah, joining a solid class of talented recruits for the class of 2023. Despite receiving seven offers, the likes of which included programs such as Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas and Louisville, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 27 quarterback in the country.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Howard is a solid athlete who thrives in the pocket. A good all-around quarterback, Howard possesses the ability to make just about any type of throw with quickness and consistency. Demonstrated throughout his game, this Mississippi quarterback has an incredible arm with elite power, precision, placement and timing.

What makes Howard truly special are his power and versatility. At any given moment, this young quarterback can fire just about any type of pass down field and complete it at a consistent rate. Whether it's in a tight window, across the middle, a wide out or a deep pass down field, Howard is capable of hitting his targets in stride and out of the reach of defenders.

While he prefers to navigate the pocket and does so efficiently, Howard is also capable of becoming a threat in the run game. Occasionally, Howard has been known to take defenses by surprise and burn them for sizable gains on the ground.

Despite receiving just seven offers, Howard is a true diamond in the rough that has been vastly under-recruited. With what he has demonstrated on the field, especially in terms of passing versatility and power, the Utes have a very promising quarterback joining their program in 2023.

