BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah

On Tuesday, Four-star OT Spencer Fano announced his commitment to Utah during a YouTube live stream from his home.

"[Utah] was the very first school that believed in me," Fano said.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 270 pounds, Fano has incredible body control and an elite level of protection. He also possesses impressive strength, good feet, flexibility and the potential to flourish at the collegiate level.

Overall, Fano is the No. 8 ranked offensive tackle nationally and the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Utah. With 26 total offers, he chose Utah over Michigan, Clemson, Oregon, BYU, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU and USC among others.

In addition to Fano's commitment, its also important to note that Fano's older brother Logan, a talented edge rusher, de-committed from BYU earlier in the day.

During the announcement, Spencer even commented on his brothers recent decision saying, "I'll make sure he's a Ute."

With his announcement, Fano becomes the 18th Utah commit for the class of 2023 and the third offensive tackle.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes