BREAKING: Four-star safety Randon Fontenette commits to Utah

On Tuesday, Four-star safety Randon Fontenette announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter.

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

Overall, Fontenette is the No. 32 ranked safety nationally and the No. 56 prospect out of the state of Texas.

While Texas Tech and Vanderbilt cracked the talented defenders top three, Utah was able to secure the four-star's commitment thanks to Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley. Following his visit a few weeks back, Fontenette was blown away by Utah's defense and their ability to develop NFL-talent. Once he joins the program, Fontenette will make the full switch over to the safety position and have an opportunity to embrace the RSNB culture in Salt Lake City.

