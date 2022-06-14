Skip to main content
BREAKING: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley commits to Utah

BREAKING: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley commits to Utah

Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter.

Jeffrey Ugo, Courtesy of Jeffrey Ugo Twitter

Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter.

On Tuesday, Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley announced his commitment to the University of Utah via Twitter.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, the young running back utilizes his speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 48.54 400m while participating in track & field as a junior. As for the 2021 football season, Stanley recorded 49 carries for 409 yards and seven touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

Overall, Stanley is rated the No. 70 athlete for the class of 2023 and the No. 68 prospect out of the state of California.

While listed as an athlete, Stanley will join the Utes as a running back and becomes the first of many to be recruited by new running backs coach Quinton Ganther.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_13360356
Recruiting

Recruiting: Utah makes top 8 for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Wilson

By Cole Bagley4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.53.46 PM
Podcasts

Karene Reid is ready to lead by example and with his voice going into the 2022 season

By Cole Bagley7 hours ago
USATSI_17286579 (1)
Recruiting

BREAKING: Utah lands three-star JUCO wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore

By Cole BagleyJun 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.25.35 PM
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: June 6 - June 12

By FanNation AllUtesJun 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 10.50.33 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau is considering Utah because of their ability to develop NFL talent

By Cole BagleyJun 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 10.53.54 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: With a history and culture of winning and excellence, Three-star linebacker Owen Chambliss says Utah is all a recruit could want

By Cole BagleyJun 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 4.40.06 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Three-star running back Marquise Collins sees an opportunity to 'develop and compete' after Utah visit

By Cole BagleyJun 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.25.35 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star defensive lineman Anthony James shares how his visit to Utah exceeded expectations

By Cole BagleyJun 8, 2022