BREAKING: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley commits to Utah

On Tuesday, Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley announced his commitment to the University of Utah via Twitter.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, the young running back utilizes his speed out of the backfield to avoid tackles and burst through seams. A dual-sport athlete, Stanley ran an 11.13 100m, a 22.13 200m, and a 48.54 400m while participating in track & field as a junior. As for the 2021 football season, Stanley recorded 49 carries for 409 yards and seven touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

Overall, Stanley is rated the No. 70 athlete for the class of 2023 and the No. 68 prospect out of the state of California.

While listed as an athlete, Stanley will join the Utes as a running back and becomes the first of many to be recruited by new running backs coach Quinton Ganther.

