BREAKING: Utah lands three-star defensive back Johnathan Hall

A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star defensive back Johnathan Hall announced his commitment to Utah on twitter.

On Saturday, three-star defensive back Johnathan Hall announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hall has great size for the safety position which he combines with a punishing physicality and nose for the football, having also played as a linebacker. Demonstrated throughout his game, Hall is a very versatile defender, capable of locking down the secondary and sniffing out run plays. Additionally, Hall can also quickly analyze offenses, allowing him to swiftly navigate the trenches and make explosive tackles.

Overall, Hall is the No. 50 ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 110 prospect out of the state of Texas.

While Missouri and Texas were strong options for the talented 2023 defender, Utah secured Hall with their ability to develop NFL-level defenders from the linebacker and secondary position groups, and their strong family culture.

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Football

