Skip to main content
BREAKING: Utah lands three-star JUCO wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore

BREAKING: Utah lands three-star JUCO wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore

Three-star wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter.

Utah Utes helmet pictured with rose following the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Three-star wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter.

On Monday, three-star wide receiver and JUCO-product Ti'Quan Gilmore announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Gilmore utilizes his smaller size and frame to juke defenders on kick returns and get behind them quickly on receiving routes. For the 2021 season, Gilmore had 31 receptions for 658 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 279 return yards (punt and kick return) according to cocathletics.com.

Overall, Gilmore is the No. 7 JUCO wide receiver and the No. 55 JUCO player in the nation.

With his transfer, it is expected that Gilmore will join the Utes for the 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.25.35 PM
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: June 6 - June 12

By FanNation AllUtesJun 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 10.50.33 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau is considering Utah because of their ability to develop NFL talent

By Cole BagleyJun 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 10.53.54 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: With a history and culture of winning and excellence, Three-star linebacker Owen Chambliss says Utah is all a recruit could want

By Cole BagleyJun 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 4.40.06 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Three-star running back Marquise Collins sees an opportunity to 'develop and compete' after Utah visit

By Cole BagleyJun 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.25.35 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star defensive lineman Anthony James shares how his visit to Utah exceeded expectations

By Cole BagleyJun 8, 2022
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) attempts to defend against Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Podcasts

No longer under the radar, Devaughn Vele believes Utah needs to step up and go further than ever before in 2022

By Cole BagleyJun 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 1.38.49 PM
Football

Former Utes Alex Smith & Eric Weddle named to 2023 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

By Brogan HoustonJun 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 1.02.43 PM
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: May 30 - June 5

By FanNation AllUtesJun 5, 2022