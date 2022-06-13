BREAKING: Utah lands three-star JUCO wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore

On Monday, three-star wide receiver and JUCO-product Ti'Quan Gilmore announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Gilmore utilizes his smaller size and frame to juke defenders on kick returns and get behind them quickly on receiving routes. For the 2021 season, Gilmore had 31 receptions for 658 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 279 return yards (punt and kick return) according to cocathletics.com.

Overall, Gilmore is the No. 7 JUCO wide receiver and the No. 55 JUCO player in the nation.

With his transfer, it is expected that Gilmore will join the Utes for the 2022 season.

