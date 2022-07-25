Skip to main content
Four-star Utah commit Randon Fontenette wins Defensive MVP at King of the City Camp

Courtesy of Randon Fontenette.

Four-star Utah commit Randon Fontenette wins Defensive MVP at King of the City Camp

The four-star safety from Texas took home the KOTC Defensive MVP this past weekend.
On Sunday four-star safety and 2023 Utah commit Randon Fontenette won the Defensive MVP Award at the King of the City Camp.

Hosted in Houston, TX, the King of the City Camp is a premiere 1v1 showcase that hosts some of the nations top recruits. Over this past weekend, Fontenette was able to bring home the camp's Defensive MVP Award.

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

Overall, Fontenette is currently the No. 35 ranked safety nationally and the No. 64 prospect out of the state of Texas.

