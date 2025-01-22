Kyle Whittingham and Utah offers top wide receiver in 2027 recruiting class
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff continue to display an ambitious recruiting strategy by extending an official offer to Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, the nation’s top wide receiver in the class of 2027. Feaster announced the offer via social media, which generated significant buzz
Feaster is a 6-foot, 175-pound wideout with raw talent but come from the NFL hotbed in DeSoto, Texas. He also ranks as the top prospect in Texas and the seventh-ranked overall nationally, making him one of the most coveted players in his class. The five-star has already drawn offers from premier programs across the country.
Feaster’s early high school career has been nothing short of remarkable. As a freshman, he played a pivotal role in DeSoto’s Texas 6A Division II state championship team, hauling in 30 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a staggering 21.1 yards per reception. Over two years, he has accumulated 1,489 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on just 87 receptions, showcasing his consistency and explosiveness.
In addition to his football prowess, Feaster is an accomplished track athlete. He posted an 11.29-second 100-meter time as a seventh-grader and a 22.01-second 200-meter dash as a high school freshman, further emphasizing his elite speed. This dual-sport background highlights his potential to be a game-changer at the collegiate level.
Utah’s wide receivers coach, Micah Simon, has already made strides in improving the program’s receiving corps by adding key transfers. Offering a prospect like Feaster demonstrates Simon’s forward-thinking approach and the program’s determination to compete for top-tier talent.
While the competition to land Feaster will be fierce, this offer signifies Utah’s intent to remain aggressive in recruiting the nation’s best players. Even if the Utes fall short in securing his commitment, their bold recruiting vision reflects a promising future for the program.