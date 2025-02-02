Kyle Whittingham's staff visits 2026 four-star NFL legacy recruit
Utah Utes football coaches have made it a priority to recruit elite four-star athlete Salesi Moa, a top prospect in the 2026 class from Fremont High School in Ogden, Utah.
As a legacy recruit whose father, Ben Moa, played at Utah before spending time in the NFL and MMA, Salesi would be a massive addition to the program’s future.
Moa is a true two-way talent, excelling as both a wide receiver and safety. On offense, he’s a polished route runner with exceptional body control and the speed to stretch defenses—evident in his 11.22-second 100-meter dash earlier this year.
Defensively, he thrives as a high-IQ safety who can both cover deep and play physically in the box. He brings a combination of toughness, instincts, and ball-hawking ability that makes him a national recruit with interest from several Power Five programs.
Utah's coaches are pushing hard for Moa, recognizing that his versatility and elite athleticism could significantly impact their roster. While his two older brothers playing at BYU last year, there’s a strong chance that Salesi could follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Ute.
His production speaks for itself. In 2023, Moa caught 56 passes for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also recording 31 tackles and an interception on defense. The year prior, he put up nearly 900 receiving yards as a freshman.
Moa’s recruitment is one to watch closely, especially with Utah making a strong push to land one of the West’s premier athletes. His upcoming visits this spring and summer will be key in his decision-making process, but if the Utes can secure his commitment, he could be a game-changing player in their future.