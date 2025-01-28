Lopeti Moala Jr. has become a priority target for Utah in 2026 recruiting class
Davis High School (Kaysville, UT) defensive lineman Lopeti Moala Jr. is quickly emerging as a key prospect for the Utah Utes' 2026 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Moala possesses the size and athleticism to develop into a dominant force on the defensive line. Although still raw in certain aspects of his game, his performances have drawn attention from top programs across the nation.
The on-field production for the three-star defender underscores his potential. In 2024, he recorded 79 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and two interceptions. As a sophomore in 2023, he made an impact with 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over 10 games. He also showcased his skills during the offseason, standing out as a top performer at the Powerhouse Linemen tournament. His combination of size, speed, and versatility makes him a highly coveted player.
Unsurprisingly, Moala has garnered offers from several major programs, including BYU, Iowa State, UCLA, USC, and Utah. Utah has prioritized his recruitment, and Moala recently attended the Utes' junior day. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, “It was a great experience. I enjoyed it and had a fun time with the staff and other recruits. It’s been great just being able to reach out to the coaches and getting to know them and what the program has to offer," he told KSL.
However, Moala’s timeline for college football is unique. He plans to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before committing to football or basketball.
This decision would align his arrival on campus with 2028, potentially after the retirement of longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. Regardless of the timing, Moala’s recruitment will remain a key storyline for Utah fans.