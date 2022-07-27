Recruiting: Utah lands commitment from 2025 DB Joseph Smith
On Tuesday 2025 defensive-back Joseph Smith announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter.
At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Smith is a promising defender with good instincts, solid athleticism, and a willingness to make tackles. Additionally, Smith also participates on his squad's special teams where he's demonstrated good field vision and agility.
Currently, Smith is not ranked by 247 or Rivals.
Notably, the talented sophomore chose Utah over Louisiana Tech.
