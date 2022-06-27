Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 four-star safety Randon Fontenette

The University of Utah made the cut for four-star safety Randon Fontenette, after the 2023 defender announced his top-three list via twitter on Sunday. Amongst the three included Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

Overall, Fontenette is the No. 32 ranked safety nationally and the No. 56 prospect out of the state of Texas.

While Texas Tech remains a strong option for the Texas local, Utah appears to be the favorite to secure the four-star defenders commitment. Following his visit a few weeks back, Fontenette was blown away by Utah defense, especially Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley and his ability to develop NFL-talent. As for his decision, Fontenette plans to announce his commitment on his birthday, July 5.

