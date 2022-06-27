Skip to main content
Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 four-star safety Randon Fontenette

Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 four-star safety Randon Fontenette

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah's defense is gaining the attention of the nation's top recruits.

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah's defense is gaining the attention of the nation's top recruits.

The University of Utah made the cut for four-star safety Randon Fontenette, after the 2023 defender announced his top-three list via twitter on Sunday. Amongst the three included Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.

Overall, Fontenette is the No. 32 ranked safety nationally and the No. 56 prospect out of the state of Texas.

While Texas Tech remains a strong option for the Texas local, Utah appears to be the favorite to secure the four-star defenders commitment. Following his visit a few weeks back, Fontenette was blown away by Utah defense, especially Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley and his ability to develop NFL-talent. As for his decision, Fontenette plans to announce his commitment on his birthday, July 5. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_17440192
Football

The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 1 Tavion Thomas

By Cole BagleyJun 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-02 at 5.31.21 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 2 Jaylon Glover

By Cole BagleyJun 24, 2022
Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) hands the ball off to running back Micah Bernard (3) in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Football

The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 3 Micah Bernard

By Cole BagleyJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.02.49 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star safety Randon Fontenette is heavily considering Utah following a stellar official visit

By Cole BagleyJun 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 7.16.40 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: New 2023 commit Dijon Stanley shared his excitement to join Utah's running back group and why he committed on spot

By Cole BagleyJun 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 3.22.55 PM
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: June 13 - June 19

By FanNation AllUtesJun 19, 2022
E42A5u4VoAQqJfT
Recruiting

BREAKING: Utah lands commitment from three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

By Cole BagleyJun 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 3.22.55 PM
Recruiting

A versatile Jadon Pearson explains his recruitment and why the Utes were so quick to bring him up from JUCO

By Cole BagleyJun 18, 2022