Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 three-star athlete Charles Greer

The University of Utah made the cut for three-star athlete Charles Greer, after the 2023 prospect announced his top-three list via twitter on Friday. Amongst the three included Fresno State, Nevada and of course, Utah.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Greer has decent size for the running back position and is well equipped with the adequate vision in order to dissect defenses and navigate the trenches.

Over the last few months, Greer's recruitment has gained some attention as he's received three offers in the last six weeks from Air Force, Army and Cal Poly.

In terms of his offer from Utah, the Utes are currently the only Pac-12 school with interest in the athlete from Concord, CA. According to sources, the offer came directly from Coach Quinton Ganther.

Overall, Hall is the No. 110 ranked athlete nationally and the No. 121 prospect out of the state of California.

