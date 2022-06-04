Recruiting: Utah makes top 5 for 2023 3-star running back Marquise Collins

The University of Utah made the late cut of three-star running back and highly sought after recruit Marquise Collins, after the 2023 back announced his top-5 list via twitter on Thursday. Amongst the five included Duke, TCU, Boston College, Cal, and of course, Utah.

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Collins has good size, but its his speed and athleticism that allow him to blast through the trenches and burn defenses for sizable gains. During the 2021 season, Collins recorded a colossal 2,826 yards and and 39 rushing touchdowns. He also was the 2021 Texas District 8-5A-I Co-MVP as a junior and was pivotal in College Station's 15-1 record.

Overall, Collins is ranked the No. 45 running back nationally and the No. 121 prospect out of the state of Texas.

Utah has remained one of Collins top potential schools all the way through his recruitment as the Utes have been in discussion with him for some time. Additionally, with his second visit to Salt Lake City this weekend, the Utes are in a good position as they enter the final stretch of Collins recruitment. However, with that being said, Collins is also planning on visiting Duke later this month.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes