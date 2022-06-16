Recruiting: Utah makes top 5 for 2023 three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom

The University of Utah made the cut for three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom, after the 2023 defender announced his top-five list via twitter on Wednesday. Amongst the five included Cal, Oregon State, USC, Fresno State and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Chisom is a very talented all-around linebacker who can apply pressure on the quarterback while still being able to operate in open space. With his physical play-style and ability to play at any of the linebacker positions, Chisom demonstrates a lot of potential for the next level.

Overall, Chisom is the No. 80 ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 116 prospect out of the state of California.

While Chisom was able to officially visit Oregon State last week and has plans to visit Cal this coming weekend, he was able to fit in a short unofficial visit to Utah on the 7th. Despite the Utes being a late offer, their winning ways and culture of developing talent were enough to beat out a collection of other Pac-12 programs and make his top five.

For now, Chisom will continue to make his visits with plans to make a decision by July or August.

