Skip to main content
Recruiting: Utah makes top 8 for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Wilson

Recruiting: Utah makes top 8 for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Wilson

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah's defense is gaining the attention of the nation's top recruits.

A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah's defense is gaining the attention of the nation's top recruits.

The University of Utah made the cut for three-star defensive lineman and highly sought after recruit Trey Wilson, after the 2023 defender announced his top-eight list via twitter on Monday. Amongst the eight included Miami, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Stanford, Nebraska, USC, Washington and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Wilson is an absolutely vicious defender who plays with good speed and athleticism. He's incredibly explosive off the snap which allows him to plow through offensive lines, and either punish ball carriers or supply enough pressure to disrupt the play. Wilson is also a smart defender that is able to diagnose the play quickly and put himself in a position to make a stop.

Overall, Wilson is ranked the No. 54 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 70 prospect out of the state of Texas.

Over the last few weeks, Wilson has visited Utah and Washington, with plans to visit USC this coming weekend and Baylor before June is over. With those visits in mind, it appears that Wilson is favoring the Pac-12 in terms of where he may decide to take his talents. For now however, Wilson doesn't plan to announce his decision until July or August.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.53.46 PM
Podcasts

Karene Reid is ready to lead by example and with his voice going into the 2022 season

By Cole Bagley2 hours ago
USATSI_17286579 (1)
Recruiting

BREAKING: Utah lands three-star JUCO wide receiver Ti'Quan Gilmore

By Cole Bagley20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.25.35 PM
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: June 6 - June 12

By FanNation AllUtesJun 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 10.50.33 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau is considering Utah because of their ability to develop NFL talent

By Cole BagleyJun 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 10.53.54 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: With a history and culture of winning and excellence, Three-star linebacker Owen Chambliss says Utah is all a recruit could want

By Cole BagleyJun 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 4.40.06 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Three-star running back Marquise Collins sees an opportunity to 'develop and compete' after Utah visit

By Cole BagleyJun 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.25.35 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Four-star defensive lineman Anthony James shares how his visit to Utah exceeded expectations

By Cole BagleyJun 8, 2022
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) attempts to defend against Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Podcasts

No longer under the radar, Devaughn Vele believes Utah needs to step up and go further than ever before in 2022

By Cole BagleyJun 7, 2022