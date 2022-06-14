Recruiting: Utah makes top 8 for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Wilson

The University of Utah made the cut for three-star defensive lineman and highly sought after recruit Trey Wilson, after the 2023 defender announced his top-eight list via twitter on Monday. Amongst the eight included Miami, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Stanford, Nebraska, USC, Washington and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Wilson is an absolutely vicious defender who plays with good speed and athleticism. He's incredibly explosive off the snap which allows him to plow through offensive lines, and either punish ball carriers or supply enough pressure to disrupt the play. Wilson is also a smart defender that is able to diagnose the play quickly and put himself in a position to make a stop.

Overall, Wilson is ranked the No. 54 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 70 prospect out of the state of Texas.

Over the last few weeks, Wilson has visited Utah and Washington, with plans to visit USC this coming weekend and Baylor before June is over. With those visits in mind, it appears that Wilson is favoring the Pac-12 in terms of where he may decide to take his talents. For now however, Wilson doesn't plan to announce his decision until July or August.

