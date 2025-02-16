Top 2026 quarterback locks in visit with Kyle Whittingham and Utah
Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios has scheduled an official visit with Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes, marking a key recruitment battle for one of the West Coast’s top signal-callers in the 2026 class.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound quarterback from Downey (Calif.) is already generating major buzz and is expected to rise to five-star status before his commitment. Utah’s new offensive coordinator Jason Beck has been leading the charge in recruiting Rios, recognizing his potential as a future star in the Utes’ system.
Rios has established himself as an elite passer with an impressive 73% completion rate as a sophomore starter. He blends dual-threat ability with precise passing, demonstrating both a quick release and the ability to stretch the field vertically. Compared to former Downey standout Aidan Chiles, now at Michigan State, Rios appears to be more advanced as a passer at this stage of his development. His frame suggests he can continue to add strength, making him even more dangerous at the next level.
Three takeaways from Utah Utes 2025 Football schedule
Utah will host Rios on June 6, following his trip to Oklahoma State on April 25 and preceding a visit to Deion Sanders and Colorado on June 20. His recruitment is gaining steam, and his decision could come down to which program best aligns with his development goals. With Cam Rising’s departure and a shift into what many expect to be the Morgan Scalley era, Utah would benefit from adding a premier quarterback talent to their pipeline.
Steve Smith Sr. cuts ties with Cam Newton over 'loser' comments
A commitment from Rios would be a massive win for the Utes, solidifying their quarterback future and continuing their evolution as a program capable of landing elite offensive playmakers under Jason Beck’s leadership.