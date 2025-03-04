Top ESPN 300 offensive lineman puts Kyle Whittingham and Utah on final list
Kelvin Obot, a highly regarded 2026 ESPN 300 four-star offensive lineman, has included Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham in his final list of 10 schools.
Obot, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect from Fruitland, Idaho, is ranked as the nation's No. 37 overall prospect and No. 5 in Idaho. His impressive list of semifinalists features Boise State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Utah, and Wisconsin.
Utah’s inclusion in Obot’s top 10 is a testament to Whittingham’s strong recruiting and the program’s track record of developing top-tier offensive linemen.
Mark Harlan believes Kyle Whittingham has renewed passion
The Utes' uptempo offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Jason Beck could be a perfect fit for Obot's skill set. His versatility as a two-way player with experience at offensive tackle and on the defensive line adds valuable depth to any program he chooses.
Beyond the gridiron, Obot is also a standout in track and field, showcasing his strength and athleticism. He finished fifth in the shot put at the Idaho 3A state meet as a sophomore, with a best throw of 49-0.5. His discus performances, including a season-best throw of 111-4, further highlight his all-around athletic ability.
An official visit to Salt Lake City would further strengthen Utah’s chances of landing Obot, who would bring both size and skill to the Utes' offensive line. His decision will undoubtedly be closely watched by the Utes staff.