Top five early recruits for Utah's 2025 football recruiting class
Utah's recruiting efforts for their 2025 class have been nothing short of impressive, securing 10 commitments during official visits in June and bringing their total commitments to 13. This surge has strengthened their class, making it one of the most talked-about in recent memory.
Leading this group is Christian Thatcher, a standout four-star linebacker from Las Vegas. Rated as the No. 7 linebacker in the nation by ESPN, Thatcher's decision to join Utah over other prestigious programs like USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado marks a significant win for the Utes. Thatcher's junior season stats are noteworthy, with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception in just seven games. His commitment to Utah was heavily influenced by the program's coaching staff, particularly linebackers coach Colton Swan and coach Chase Murdock, whose reputations and personal engagement left a lasting impression on Thatcher and his family.
Another key commitment is Wyatt Becker, a quarterback from Sierra Canyon High in California. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 180 pounds, Becker is ranked as the No. 17 QB in the country by ESPN and the No. 26 recruit from California. His junior year saw him throw for 2,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with a 63.2% completion rate. Becker's choice to join Utah over offers from top-tier programs like Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, and Texas A&M highlights Utah’s growing appeal. Becker cited head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig as major factors in his decision.
Cyrus Polu, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Desert Hills High in Saint George, Utah, is another prized recruit. Ranked as the third-best recruit from Utah by ESPN and On3, Polu chose the Utes over schools like UCLA, BYU, Michigan State, Stanford, and Washington. His stats from the previous season include 59 tackles, four interceptions, and two pass deflections. Polu's commitment was driven by the strong relationships he and his family developed with the Utah coaching staff and the overall positive atmosphere within the program.
Shelton "Manny" Fuller, a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete from Del Valle High in El Paso, Texas, brings versatility to the class. Ranked as the ninth-best athlete in the nation by On3, Fuller had a standout junior season with 713 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, along with notable defensive contributions. He chose Utah over offers from BYU, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Houston.
Finally, Max Fonoimoana, a linebacker from Kahuku High in Hawaii, adds depth to Utah's defensive lineup. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, Fonoimoana is ranked as the No. 3 prospect from Hawaii by 247Sports and the No. 48 linebacker in the country by Rivals. His familial connection to Utah, with his grandfather playing quarterback for the Utes in the 1960s and his brother set to join the team in 2025, further solidifies his commitment.
As of July 6, Utah's recruiting class ranks No. 10 in the 16-team Big 12 according to 247Sports' composite team rankings, with an average recruit ranking of 86.38. While currently positioned at No. 11 by Rivals and No. 12 by On3 in the Big 12, these rankings are expected to evolve as the season progresses and more commitments are made. With the addition of these talented recruits, Utah's future looks promising as they continue to strengthen their program.