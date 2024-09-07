Utah expected to have deep list of recruits visiting for Baylor weekend
After a successful summer of recruiting, Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Football program is transitioning into its in-season mode, continuing to build on the momentum gained during the offseason. The Utes have already secured 18 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, currently ranked in the top 50 nationally and within the top end of the Big 12 Conference. Despite significant progress, Utah's recruiting efforts are far from over as the team remains active on the recruiting trail, focusing on future classes while still targeting several key prospects for the current cycle.
One of the highlights of the recruiting season is the upcoming visitor list for the Baylor-Utah game, which will showcase some of the program's most promising recruits. The game will be an important opportunity for the Utes to make an impression on potential future players. The list of visitors includes a mix of current commits and future prospects, ranging from the 2025 to the 2027 classes, according to KSL Sports. Among the 2025 commits attending are Aaron Dunn, an offensive tackle from Spanish Fork, and Soren Shinofield, an offensive tackle from Cherry Creek in Colorado.
For the 2026 class, notable prospects include Helaman Casuga, a quarterback from Corner Canyon; Esun Tafuna, an offensive tackle also from Corner Canyon; and Kai Meza, a wide receiver from the same school. Other key visitors include Derrick Johnson, a cornerback from Murrieta Valley, California; Kai Wesley, a tight end from Orem; and Kaue Akana, a linebacker from Orem. Meanwhile, the 2027 class features rising talents like Bode Sparrow, Jag Ioane, Tytan Dejong, and Sam Ngata, all of whom are emerging athletic prospects with potential to impact the Utes' future.
Utah’s game against the Baylor Bears will not only be a critical matchup on the field but also a pivotal moment in the ongoing recruitment process, as the Utes look to strengthen their program with young talent.