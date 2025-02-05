Utah extends offer to 2026 hybrid safety Gavin Day
The Utah Utes have extended an offer to Gavin Day, a talented three-star safety from Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas, Nevada. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Day has established himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the state, ranking as the fifth-best player in Nevada. His versatility and playmaking ability have drawn interest from several programs, including Utah, Colorado State, San Diego State, Arizona, and Arizona State.
Day’s production as a nickel safety has been outstanding. During his most recent season, he recorded 110 tackles, with 90 of them being solo. His ability to disrupt plays was evident with 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a sack. He also showcased his instincts in coverage, securing two interceptions, including a pick-six. Additionally, Day displayed his special teams impact with a blocked punt.
What makes Day’s skill set even more intriguing is his background as a quarterback. Before transitioning to defense, he put up impressive numbers under center as a freshman, completing 130 of 157 passes for 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns. His dual-threat ability was also evident, rushing for 580 yards and seven scores on 47 carries. This experience gives him a unique advantage as a safety, allowing him to read quarterbacks, anticipate plays, and react quickly on defense.
Utah’s coaching staff has a strong track record of developing defensive backs, and Day could be an excellent fit in their system. With his size, athleticism, and football IQ, he has the potential to thrive in Utah’s aggressive defense.
As he continues to develop his skill set, he could become a key contributor at the college level. The Utes’ offer positions them well in a competitive recruiting battle for one of the most dynamic defensive prospects in the West.