Utah gets crystal ball prediction for 2026 QB Brady Palmer
The recruitment of Brady Palmer, a highly-regarded 2026 quarterback prospect from San Diego Cathedral Catholic, is intensifying as he nears his college decision. Among the schools vying for his commitment is Utah who emerged at the lead school, according to 247Sports.
The Utes, who are among the dozen teams that have offered Palmer, are generating significant buzz, particularly after Palmer's recent unofficial visit to the campus. However, they gave Utah a crystal ball for Palmer a year ahead of schedule.
During his visit, Palmer had the opportunity to tour the facilities and meet with Utah’s head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. The experience left a lasting impression on Palmer, who was reportedly blown away by Utah's football program and how he could potentially fit into their offensive plans. It also solidified Utah’s position as a serious contender for Palmer's commitment.
Palmer’s recruitment has picked up momentum, with ten offers from top programs, including Ohio State, Arizona, and Washington. Despite the attention from these prestigious schools, Utah’s recent success and emphasis on quarterback development have clearly caught Palmer’s eye. His sophomore season stats, which include 2,499 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 390 rushing yards, make him one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2026 class.
As the recruiting process continues, the next few months will be crucial for Palmer as he narrows down his choices. The Utes are in a strong position to secure his commitment, which would be a significant boost to their 2026 recruiting class. Palmer’s decision will be highly anticipated as he evaluates his options and considers his future at the collegiate level.