Utah offers 2026 Houston dual-threat QB Kaleb Maryland
Utah’s latest recruiting splash comes in the form of an offer to 2026 Houston quarterback Kaleb Maryland, a 6-foot, 185-pound dual-threat speedster whose only other current offer is from UNLV.
However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that list of suitors grow quickly, especially after he showcases his skills at the upcoming QBIQ training camp. Maryland has already proven his athleticism on the track, clocking an impressive 10.68 in the 100-meter dash, underscoring his explosive speed in open space.
On the field, he complements that quickness with outstanding throwing mechanics, delivering balls with tight spins and high velocity. Last season at North Shore, Maryland completed 46 of 60 passes for 688 yards and five touchdowns, adding 303 yards and three scores on the ground. This dual-threat ability, combined with sharp intelligence and unwavering poise, places him among the top 2026 dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.
Maryland plays with supreme confidence and aggression, constantly looking to exploit defenses at every level. He can attack through the air with precise, on-a-rope throws or take off with breakaway speed, making him extremely difficult to contain.
His pocket presence is strong, yet he seems most comfortable on the move, where his creativity and playmaking skills truly shine. Coaches praise his ability to anticipate routes and place the ball where only his receivers can make a play. Beyond his physical gifts, Maryland demonstrates keen football intelligence and impressive leadership qualities.
Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck, known for a fast-paced, uptempo scheme, could maximize Maryland’s talent by utilizing both his passing prowess and rushing threat. With his exceptional speed, top-tier arm talent, and well-honed mechanics, Kaleb Maryland has that intangible “it” factor that colleges covet. Look for him to continue making waves as offers roll in and his reputation grows. Maryland will flourish in Salt Lake.