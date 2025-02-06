Utah offers 2026 three-star defensive lineman Dakota Dickson
Dakota Dickson, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman from California, recently garnered his 16th offer in the 2026 recruiting cycle from the University of Utah. Among the programs recruiting him, only two are located east of the Mississippi, reflecting a primarily West Coast focus.
According to 247Sports, Dickson stands as the No. 515 prospect nationally, the No. 50 defensive lineman, and the No. 57 recruit in California. His versatile skill set extends beyond the defensive side, as he has also seen action on offense and at tight end.
In addition to his football prowess, Dickson showcases impressive athleticism on the hardwood, serving as a power forward for his high school basketball team. This two-sport background underscores his agility, hand-eye coordination, and ability to excel in physical matchups. Despite his large frame, he demonstrates a knack for maintaining balance and power, traits that translate seamlessly to the gridiron. Such versatility only enhances his appeal to college programs like Utah.
On the defensive line, Dickson is a true space eater who thrives in plugging gaps and absorbing multiple blockers. He projects best as a nose guard in a 3-4 scheme, though his raw strength and strong hands allow him to excel as a traditional tackle in a 4-3 front. Even when double-teamed, he can stand up blockers, disengage, and locate the ball carrier. With a consistently high motor and good closing speed, he adds a disruptive presence.
As he continues to fill out his naturally big frame, Dickson must focus on maintaining his agility and quickness, qualities that make him a coveted recruit. Utah’s defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley values disruptive, powerful linemen who can anchor the trenches, and Dickson appears to fit that mold perfectly. If he ultimately chooses the Utes, his skill set could thrive in Salt Lake City, ensuring a bright future.