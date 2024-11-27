Utah offers 2028 QB Gaige Weddle after outstanding freshman year
The Utah Utes made waves by offering Gaige Weddle, the son of NFL great Eric Weddle, his first Division I scholarship for the 2028 class. This marks a significant milestone in the legacy of the Weddle family, connecting the younger Weddle to the university where his father became a college football legend.
Eric Weddle, renowned for his career as a safety with the San Diego Chargers, transitioned into coaching following his NFL retirement in 2021. He now serves as the head coach at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, leading the Broncos with the same passion and intelligence that defined his playing days.
Gaige, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound freshman, has emerged as a dual-threat talent, excelling as both a quarterback and safety. Taking over as Rancho Bernardo’s starting quarterback mid-season, Gaige made an immediate impact. In his first start, a 28-14 victory over Del Norte, he completed 10 of 13 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 92 yards and two additional scores. His season stats are equally impressive, with 784 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 514 rushing yards, and eight rushing scores. On defense, he showcased his father’s tenacity with 71 tackles, earning First Team All-League honors.
The offer from Utah ties Gaige to his father’s alma mater, where Eric Weddle carved out a storied career as an All-American before becoming an NFL star. For Eric, who juggles roles as head coach, offensive and defensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and safeties coach at Rancho Bernardo, this moment signifies a full-circle journey. His influence is evident in Gaige’s development, as the young Weddle embodies the same versatility and football IQ that defined his father’s legacy. The Utah offer signals the start of what promises to be a bright future for Gaige Weddle.