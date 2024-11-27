Utah offers 2028 QB Gaige Weddle after outstanding freshman year

Speechless. After a great conversation with Coach Scalley, I received my first D1 offer from the University of Utah. The work is only beginning!!! @CoachPowell99 @UtahCoachWhitt @Utah_Football @RBHSFootball @weddlesbeard @SDPrepInsider @UteReef33 @LeftCoastAthl @FWhittinghamJr pic.twitter.com/Gpfpya5cWK