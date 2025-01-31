Utah offers three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr.
The Utah Utes have extended an offer to LaGary Mitchell Jr., a three-star linebacker out of Meridian High School (Idaho). Mitchell, a versatile tri-sport athlete, has excelled in football, track, and wrestling, showcasing his elite athleticism.
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he is a dominant presence on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker, running back, and wide receiver. However, his biggest impact has come at linebacker, where he earned First-Team All-State honors.
Mitchell is currently committed to Boise State, but Utah’s offer adds another intriguing option for the talented prospect. Ranked as the No. 63 linebacker nationally and the No. 5 overall player in Idaho for the 2026 class, Mitchell is a highly sought-after recruit. His combination of size, speed, and physicality makes him an intriguing fit for Utah’s defensive system, which has developed numerous elite linebackers under head coach Kyle Whittingham.
One of Mitchell’s key goals before arriving at the collegiate level is to add weight and strength. He recently told 247Sports, “I want to be around 225, then after the season get down to 215 when I get to college.” This plan suggests he is preparing to maintain his speed while increasing his physicality, a trait that would help him transition to Power Five football.
The Utes’ pursuit of Mitchell comes as they look to strengthen their future recruiting classes. With upcoming shifts in NIL and player compensation structures, Utah is working to solidify commitments early. Whether Mitchell sticks with Boise State or reconsiders his options remains to be seen, but Utah’s entry into his recruitment could make things interesting as signing day approaches.