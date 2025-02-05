Utah offers three-star Texas defensive end in 2026 recruiting class
Three-star 2026 defensive end Landon Barnes from Duncanville (Texas) has received a significant offer from Kyle Whittingham’s Utah staff, adding to his growing list of suitors.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound standout now holds 19 offers in total, with Utah becoming the fourth Big 12 school to express serious interest in his talents. This recent development underscores Barnes’s rising stock as a premier defender in the Lone Star State.
Barnes’s high school resume speaks volumes about his potential at the next level. As a member of Duncanville’s 2023 state championship team, he earned All-District 11-6A second-team honors, showcasing his ability to disrupt offensive schemes off the edge.
In 2024, he helped his squad achieve an undefeated 10-0 regular season record, further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier defensive presence. His ranking as the 14th-best defensive lineman and 59th overall player in Texas demonstrates the high regard analysts have for his skill set.
At 6-foot-4 and already weighing 220 pounds, Barnes possesses the prototypical frame for a future edge rusher. He has shown an impressive burst at the point of attack, often overwhelming opposing linemen with his quickness and power.
Barnes' versatility is on display when he lines up against opposing running backs, where he has demonstrated the ability to accelerate past the line and break away for significant tackles. This athleticism should translate well at the collegiate level, as Barnes exhibits the necessary range to chase down plays from behind as well.
With the Under Armour Next Camp in Dallas on his schedule, Barnes will have a prime opportunity to showcase his talent against other elite prospects. His combination of size, physicality, and playmaking ability will likely only add to his already strong recruiting profile, ensuring he remains one of the most sought-after 2026 defensive ends in the country. Keep watching him closely.