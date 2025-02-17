Utah target five-star receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster reclassifies to 2026
Five-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster has officially reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026, solidifying his status as one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound standout from DeSoto, Texas, was previously ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class. His move to the 2026 cycle will likely place him among the top five players nationally, keeping him in elite company.
Feaster's decision to reclassify follows a growing trend of high school athletes accelerating their graduation timelines to take advantage of NIL opportunities and early collegiate development. His dominance at the high school level supports this move.
As a freshman, he was a key contributor to DeSoto’s Texas 6A Division II state championship team, amassing 634 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 21.1 yards per catch. Over two seasons, he has totaled 1,489 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 87 receptions, showcasing his explosive playmaking ability.
Beyond football, Feaster is an elite track athlete, boasting an impressive 22.01-second 200-meter dash as a high school freshman. His speed and athleticism make him a dynamic weapon in any offensive scheme.
Utah has aggressively pursued Feaster, with wide receivers coach Micah Simon leading the charge. While the Utes face stiff competition from top programs nationwide, their pursuit of Feaster signals a commitment to elevating their receiving corps and competing for the nation’s premier talent.