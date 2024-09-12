Utah will try to beat the odds for first-ever five-star recruit in 2025
Jerome Myles, a five-star wide receiver from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, has set his commitment date for September 18th. After previously decommitting from Ole Miss, Myles was widely expected to commit to Utah, but recent developments have shifted the recruiting landscape. Currently, the 6'2", 205-pound standout has received multiple crystal ball projections favoring USC, making the Trojans the frontrunner for his talents.
Myles is regarded as the top prospect in Utah, the fifth-best wide receiver nationally, and the 27th-best overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. His decision is now down to three schools: USC, Texas A&M, and Utah. Despite early optimism from Utah fans and coaches that Myles would stay in-state, USC has surged in the race, gaining significant momentum in recent weeks.
A key factor in this shift appears to be Utah’s underwhelming wide receiver performance in the early 2024 season. The Utes' offense, despite boasting talented players like Dorian Singer, has struggled to produce at the wide receiver position. Singer, one of the most highly touted receivers in Utah’s history, has only managed five catches for 43 yards through the first two games, falling short of expectations. This lack of production has raised concerns about Utah’s ability to effectively utilize its receiving talent, potentially pushing top prospects like Myles to look elsewhere.
For Myles, who is seeking a program that can showcase his abilities and maximize his impact on the field, USC's recent offensive prowess and track record of developing NFL-caliber receivers make it an appealing choice. As next week's decision day approaches, all eyes will be on Myles as he makes his highly anticipated future school, with the Trojans appearing to have the upper hand in securing his commitment.