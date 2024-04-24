Three Utah Utes Ranked As Top 150 NFL Draft Prospects
Sione Vaki, Safety/Running Back
Rank: No. 149
Coming in towards the end of the list is two-way star Sione Vaki. It is unclear what his role in the NFL will be despite primarily being a safety at the college level. He was moved to running back out of necessity this past season, and ended up being one of the most dynamic players in college football. He finished this past season with 50 total tackles on defense and 42 rushes for 317 yards and two scores, while adding 11 catches for 203 and three scores in the air.
Jonah Elliss, EDGE
Rank: No. 138
Utah star Jonah Elliss emerged as one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football this past season. He recorded a career-high 12 sacks through just 10 games after having just five combined in his two seasons prior. He is someone that will look to provide a lucky team with a strong pass rusher off the edge.
Cole Bishop, Safety
Rank: 61
Safety Cole Bishop was one of the program leaders over the past few seasons, and is now going to become a cornerstone piece of an NFL franchise. He has been projected to go as high as the bottom half of the first-round, so Utes fans should certainly be on their seats in the opening couple of rounds. In his final year in Salt Lake City, he had 60 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions.